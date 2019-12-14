Lee Bowyer disappointed as Charlton drop points after late Hull equaliser

Lee Bowyer was again dismayed as Charlton were dealt a late sucker punch for the second time in four days at The Valley following a 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw with Hull.

A stoppage-time effort from Matty Daly saw Huddersfield leave south-east London with all three points on Tuesday and this time it was the turn of 18-year-old substitute Keane Lewis-Potter to deprive the hosts at the death with a header that squirmed in off Charlton goalkeeper Dillon Phillips for an own goal.

Darren Pratley put the home side in front before Jarrod Bowen’s equaliser just after half-time was followed by a close-range finish from Naby Sarr.

Lee Bowyer’s side looked set to hang on for three points and end a nine-match winless run, but that opportunity was snatched away in the most agonising circumstances.

Bowyer said: “Did we get what we deserved from the game? No. Same as Tuesday. I’m disappointed we didn’t learn from Tuesday. You’ve got to play to the final whistle.

“Tuesday we conceded with 30 seconds to go, today we concede in injury time. I feel for the players.

“I don’t know how many times I’ve said it, but they can’t give any more and it hurts me seeing them in the dressing room like that after giving everything they’ve got. It’s just wrong.”

Bowyer also contested the amount of added time that was played.

He added: “The other night, the fourth official put up three minutes and they scored with 30 seconds to go, they run around like madmen and then he blows the whistle straightaway.

“Today, he puts up five minutes. I don’t know why five minutes and then five minutes is up when (Jonathan) Leko makes a foul on the halfway line.

“They’ve put the ball in, we’ve cleared it and then they’ve let them put it back in again and then they score.

“We’ve got the smallest budget by a country mile (in this league) and we’ve handpicked these players because what we lack in quality sometimes, we have big hearts.

“We’ve got longer now to recover (eight days until QPR), which is good, because we need it.”

Bowyer’s opposite number Grant McCann was a relieved man after admitting his side were not at the races in the opening 45 minutes.

He said: “We were poor first half. We couldn’t pass a ball to an amber player. Me stood on the touchline with Cliffy (assistant Cliff Byrne), we didn’t know what to say to each other.

“And the second half, we controlled it. To get an early goal was pleasing.

“To concede so quickly after was shocking really because we pride ourselves on counter-pressing, reactions.

“We just let Naby Sarr run the full length of the pitch without anyone tracking him and our reaction was poor, but what the group has is a real steel to keep going. I’m delighted and relieved. We’ve got out of jail.”

McCann reserved special praise for Lewis-Potter, who came on in the second half to make a decisive impact.

He added: “He’s not the biggest, but he’s leapt against Barnsley to get us back in the game and again today, against big centre-backs, so I’m really, really pleased for Keano.

“He’s at the right place to keep developing and keep his feet on the ground. He can be what he wants. If he keeps doing that, he’ll push himself closer to starting for the first team.

“If you’re going to give that as an own goal, then any shot that anyone hits now and the keeper touches, is that an own goal? I don’t know.

“I’m sure Dillon Phillips doesn’t want it, so give it to Keane.”