Lee Erwin exits Ross County for family reasons

Ross County have confirmed the departure of Lee Erwin, who is being coveted by St Mirren.

The striker wants to be located closer to the central belt for family reasons, so the Staggies have terminated the 26-year-old’s contract.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin confirmed his interest in Erwin earlier on Thursday afternoon.

County manager Stuart Kettlewell told the club’s official website: “Lee had come to me and had a very honest conversation in regard to his family situation.

“We are all human and all have various situations going on in our lives and we are very understanding of where he needed to be and, like any of us, family always has to come first.

“Lee leaves with nothing but the best wishes of me, my staff and the squad.”

A statement on the County website concluded: “During his time Lee notched one of the most memorable goals of our return to the Premiership last season with his injury-time winner over Kilmarnock in December at the Jailend.

“Lee played a major part in Ross County’s 10th-place finish last term and our successful start to this campaign.

“Lee departs with the best wishes of all at the club and will always be warmly welcomed back to the Global Energy Stadium.”