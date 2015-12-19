Lee goal will wake all of Asia up - Pardew

Crystal Palace manager Alan Pardew says the Lee Chung-yong goal that earned his side a 2-1 Premier League win at Stoke City "will wake all of Asia up tonight".

South Korea international Lee rifled home an 88th-minute winner after Stoke failed to clear their lines from a corner – his sweetly struck effort sailing beyond goalkeeper Jack Butland to snare maximum points for Pardew's men.

The sides had shared two penalties, with Connor Wickham and Bojan Krkic finding the net from the spot, before Lee settled the encounter in spectacular fashion to send Palace level on 29 points with Tottenham and Manchester United.

"The goal which won it was brilliant. It will wake all of Asia up tonight. We want to fight for that sixth place," Pardew is quoted as saying by BBC Sport.

Elaborating on the goal during his post-match media conference, Pardew added: "I was right behind it. Jordon [Mutch] has a shot which I think he completely miscues, then Damo [Damien Delaney] has a shot, gets blocked, comes out.

"The best you can hope for really is for Chungy to put it back in the mixer.

"But he had other ideas and it was a really great technical goal.

"His control to hit that side-footed with that power against the wind was amazing.

"It brought the house down at our end and on our bench, but he's a great player.

"He's unfortunate in this team. I brought him to this football club and he'll have wanted more opportunities but, with [Yannick] Bolasie and [Wilfried] Zaha filling those wide areas, he doesn't get a lot of opportunities.

"He certainly woke us all up today."

Palace have now taken 10 points from their last four matches.