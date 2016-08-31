Lee Grant-ed Stoke move

Stoke City have signed Derby County goalkeeper Lee Grant on loan until January.

Former Sheffield Wednesday and Burnley keeper Grant moves to the bet365 Stadium to provide cover for boss Mark Hughes.

England international Jack Butland is approaching full fitness following a long-term ankle injury.

Premier League veteran Shay Given has started Stoke's three winless top-flight matches this season, while Jakob Haugaard has failed to convince when called upon.

Hughes is tipped to make further additions to his squad before the transfer window closes later on Wednesday, with a move to secure Manchester City striker Wilfried Bony until the end of the season reported to be in the pipeline.