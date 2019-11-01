Lee Johnson not happy after Bristol City concede late at Barnsley

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson was left deflated after his side were denied second place in the Championship by Cauley Woodrow’s last-gasp equaliser for managerless Barnsley.

The struggling Tykes were 2-0 down after 71 minutes following goals from Ashley Williams and Andreas Weimann at Oakwell.

But Aapo Halme’s header gave them hope with 13 minutes remaining and former Bristol City loanee Woodrow poked home his sixth goal of the season at the death to salvage a 2-2 draw.

Johnson said: “It’s a tough one to take. I’m disappointed with my group today, I’ve got to be honest.

“That’s the first time this season I’ve been disappointed. I’m not sure I would have been 100 per cent happy if we’d have won 2-1, but to be as stretched as we were with 45 seconds to go shows me that we need to bump up our leadership and our aggression to influence other people.

“It didn’t make sense to be as stretched as we were in that instance. It was poor decision-making.

“I’m going to keep my thoughts to myself because I don’t want to demonise individuals for my mistakes.

“Barnsley were plucky today, as they have been all season, and I thought it was an even game.”

The point meant Barnsley moved off the bottom of the table, but they are without a win since the opening day of the season.

Caretaker-manager Adam Murray said: “There was obviously a lot of pride in terms of our fight and our desire.

“Mixed emotions at the moment, if I’m being honest, because there’s a bit of frustration in terms of the goals conceded, but I think the fight and desire we showed in the second half is what we’re about.

“In the first half you’ve seen a group of young players that are a little bit low in confidence. We looked as though we lacked a bit of belief in the first half.

“We had a chat at half-time and came out with a bit of fire.

“It’s frustrating because we’re having opportunities or half-opportunities and we need a bit of a rub of the green. Things aren’t just bouncing for us at the minute.

“We’re all fighting as much as we possibly can and you could see what it meant to everybody at the end. It felt like a win because of the nature of the goal.”