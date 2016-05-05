Lee set for Crystal Palace fine after Pardew remarks

Crystal Palace are to fine midfielder Lee Chung-yong for comments made about manager Alan Pardew.

In an interview in his native South Korea, Lee - restricted to just four Premier League starts this season - accused Pardew of making "absurd" decisions and claimed he would forget how many substitutions he has made, such is his ill-tempered nature during matches.

Pardew accepted the midfielder's explanation that some of his comments had been "lost in translation", but revealed he will still face a sanction from the club.

"He has made an error," Pardew said on Thursday. "He said it got lost in translation, and that can happen. I have had it before.

"But some of it is not lost in translation and he will get a fine for that. You cannot criticise things that did not happen.

"I have dealt with it because he is incorrect on a couple of points there, about team selection and stuff like that. It was a mistake on his part and he will be punished for that in terms of a fine."

Palace host Stoke City on Saturday knowing that a victory will guarantee their top-flight safety with a game to spare.

But with the FA Cup final against Manchester United looming, Pardew says he will not risk the fitness of Wilfried Zaha, who has a minor hamstring tear.

"Wilf has a problem that will still keep him out for this weekend," he said. "Hopefully he will be okay for the final.

"He actually did the injury before the semi-final. We scanned him on the Monday afterwards and saw there was a slight tear there.

"We cannot take a risk with him. There is no way he can play this weekend against Stoke, he could possibly play at Southampton. But he will be vulnerable if he plays at Southampton and he will be vulnerable if he plays in the final."