Lee: Weather benefits South Korea chances

Conditions are expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius in the Brazilian city of Cuiaba for South Korea's FIFA World Cup curtain raiser at the Arena Pantanal.

South Korea have won their past three opening World Cup games since hosting the showpiece event in 2002, though they head into the tournament on the back of a 4-0 defeat to Ghana.

But Lee believes the temperature could be an advantage to his side, especially with Russia arriving to Cuiaba a day later.

"Many people say the weather in Cuiaba is hotter than this but we won't think about the weather," the Ulsan Hyundai defender told reporters at the team's training base.

"The hot weather in Cuiaba can be advantageous for our team and it's true that Russia are coming tomorrow.

"But they are fully prepared for the first match against us. It will be a good match between the two sides.

"The Russian team are quite technical, they are quite strong; technically and physically. We are well prepared for the match."

South Korea's biggest challenge is expected to come in the form of Russia's physicality, but Lee feels the Asian country are more than ready for that challenge.

"Maybe the Russian team are physically stronger than an Asian team but we are prepared for that. We will be focused and well prepared for this challenge," he said.