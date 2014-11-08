Leeds demand withdrawal of winding-up order

Solicitors Ford & Warren, acting on behalf of their client Melvyn Levi, claim the club owe money in unpaid fees dating back to the regime of previous chairman Ken Bates.

But the Championship club are furious with the order being published and plan to have it dismissed.

"The club has today (Friday November 7) received a winding-up petition from solicitors' firm Ford & Warren acting on behalf of their client Mr Melvyn Levi," the club said in a statement.

"We have been advised by legal counsel that the publication of the winding-up order to the media within seven days of its service is illegal and amounts to an abuse of process and a contempt of court.

"This activity was designed for the sole purpose of putting undue pressure on the football club.

"Our lawyers are demanding that the petition be immediately withdrawn, and a full apology made else we will ask the court to dismiss the petition on Monday morning."