Leeds offer season ticket refund linked to performance

Leeds United will look to win back the support of their fans with a season ticket offer linked to the side's performance in their 2016-17 Championship campaign.

It has been another season of disappointment at Elland Road as Steve Evans' side have toiled in mid-table amid protests off the pitch.

Supporters have regularly vented their anger at owner Massimo Cellino for hindering the club's attempts to move forward, the Italian having introduced a number of schemes that were not well received.

One such idea saw the price of half-time food and drink automatically added to the matchday ticket price, while Cellino's lack of patience with managers saw Evans - whose own future is far from certain - replace Uwe Rosler.

In an attempt to lure fans to renew their season tickets for next season, the club are offering a deal that will see supporters receive a refund should Leeds fail to achieve at least a top-six place.

A statement read: "We are more determined than ever to gain promotion from the Championship and are fully committed to doing everything we can to return this great club to the Premier League in 2016/17.

"With the full support of our fans, we believe we can achieve this goal next season.

"As a clear statement of our intent to gain promotion, in the event that the club does not reach at least the play-offs in the 2016/17 season, we will offer all season ticket holders who purchase their season ticket before the May 31 deadline a 25 per cent refund on their net season ticket price.

"In addition, should general admission season ticket sales surpass 15,000 by July 31, 2016, and the club does not reach at least the play-offs, the season ticket refund, for qualifying season ticket holders only, will increase to an incredible 50 per cent of the net season ticket price."