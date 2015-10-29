Leeds United 0 Blackburn Rovers 2: Nightmare home start for Evans

Leeds United's seven-month wait for a home win in the Championship continues after they were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Elland Road on Thursday.

Steve Evans' first home game in charge of the club since replacing Uwe Rosler got off to a shocking start as Craig Conway and Jordan Rhodes had the visitors two goals ahead within six minutes.

Conway opened the scoring inside the first 20 seconds after a poor defensive clearance by Sol Bamba, and after Tom Lawrence had been given too much space, Rhodes doubled their lead.

Blackburn did not have it all their own way, though, as Leeds threatened through Mirco Antenucci and Tom Adeyemi - the latter seeing his header clip the post.

With a comfortable two-goal advantage at the break the visitors sat back in the second half and played on the counter attack, and it nearly paid off as a swift break from Lawrence nearly created a third for Chris Taylor.

Evans introduced Souleymane Doukara to try and fire Leeds into life, and it almost had the desired effect as Antenucci failed to stretch Jason Steele from the substitute's flick-on.

But Leeds were unable to mount a fightback as they slipped to a fourth successive home defeat, while Blackburn picked up their first win on their travels since their last visit to Elland Road in April.