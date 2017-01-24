Leekens quits after Algeria's AFCON exit

Algeria have announced that Georges Leekens has resigned as head coach after their failure to qualify for the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations.

A 2-2 draw with Senegal on Monday saw Algeria miss out on a qualification spot in Group B, despite having been the top seeds in the pool.

Leekens had suggested after that match that he was keen to stay in charge to continue their qualifying campaign for the 2018 World Cup, but it was confirmed on Tuesday that the Belgian had agreed to step aside.

"Given the pressure exerted on the federation and the national team, I've opted to end my contract out of friendship with the FAF [Algerian Football Federation], who deserve respect," Leekens said in a statement.

"For the benefit of everyone, I prefer to take my leave, even if I do so with an aching heart, and I wish everyone in the national team all the success in the world."

Algeria had been one of the favourites to challenge for the trophy in Gabon, but were surprisingly held to a draw by Zimbabwe in their opening game.

A defeat to neighbours Tunisia and the subsequent draw with group winners Senegal sealed their fate and ultimately that of their coach.