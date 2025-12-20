How to watch Brighton vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere as Seagulls host Regis Le Bris' side

Watch Brighton vs Sunderland today as the Seagulls host the Black Cats at the Amex Stadium, with FourFourTwo taking you through all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Brighton vs Sunderland: key information • Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Amex Stadium, Brighton • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Brighton and Hove Albion could climb as high as 5th in the Premier League with victory over Sunderland on Saturday.

The Seagulls continue to steadily go about their business, despite having only won one of their last four games.

The Black Cats are still riding the high of beating local rivals Newcastle last weekend and will hope that momentum can carry them forward over the festive period.

Regis Le Bris has been hit the hardest given AFCON's imminent start, with six of his players heading to the tournament.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Brighton vs Sunderland online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Brighton vs Sunderland on TV in the UK?

Brighton vs Sunderland is not being televised in the UK on Saturday.

That's because of the so-called 3pm 'blackout', with games at this time not allowed to be shown live in the UK.

The game is, however, available to watch in pretty much every other country in the world, just not the one in which it's taking place.

If you're visiting the UK this weekend, you can use a VPN to get your usual coverage while abroad.

Watch Brighton vs Sunderland in the US

Brighton vs Sunderland is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

How to watch Brighton vs Sunderland in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Brighton vs Sunderland through Stan Sport.

Watch Brighton vs Sunderland from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

Brighton vs Sunderland: Premier League preview

Brighton face Sunderland for the first time since 2011 and only the second time at the Amex Stadium this weekend.

Since the start of last season, the Seagulls have lost just four of their 27 home league fixtures, a stat which stands them in good stead ahead of the Black Cats' visit.

Fabian Hurzeler has no fresh injury worries, but did admit in his press conference that suspended skipper Lewis Dunk gives him much to think about in terms of team selection.

"He will be a big miss but we all know and emphasise week for week that we have a strong squad and have players that can replace him."

Stefanos Tzimas (ACL), Solly March and Adam Webster (both knee) are all long-term absentees, Diego Gomez is also suspended, whilst Carlos Baleba is on international duty at the Africa Cup of Nations with Cameroon.

Sunderland have had a return to the Premier League little to many expected, but navigating this potentially tricky period with players away at AFCON will be interesting.

Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore and Arthur Masuaku have already gone away to link up with their nations, but Le Bris revealed that Habib Diarra could be in the matchday squad before he jets off too.

The Senegal international has been sidelined since September and is back in full training, but has been called up by head coach Pape Thiaw for the tournament.

“He might be with us for Brighton, which would mark the end of his rehab process. If everything is positive, he will then be able to leave with his national team," said the Sunderland boss earlier this week.

Additionally, Luke O'Nien (suspended) and Aji Alese (shoulder) are unavailable for selection.

Brighton vs Sunderland: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Brighton 1-0 Sunderland

We have a sneaky feeling Brighton will continue their good home form and pick up a big three points against Sunderland.