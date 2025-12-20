How to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley: Live streams, TV coverage of Premier League clash at Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth played out an entertaining 4-4 draw with Manchester United last week

Watch Bournemouth vs Burnley today as the Cherries look to compound the Clarets' recent woes. Here, FourFourTwo brings you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs Burnley: key information • Date: Saturday, 20 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET • Venue: Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth • TV & Streaming: Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

It's 13th v 19th at the Vitality Stadium, as Bournemouth host Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Andoni Iraola's side played out one of the games of the season as they drew 4-4 with Manchester United on Monday.

Burnley have now lost seven games in a row and haven't won since their 3-2 success at Wolves at the end of October.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Is Bournemouth vs Burnley on TV in the UK?

Bournemouth vs Burnley is not being televised in the UK. The game is being played on Saturday at 3pm, a time when football matches cannot legally be broadcast in the UK. This is known as the '3pm 'blackout''.

The irony is that you can watch the game in pretty much every country other than the one in which it's being played. If you're visiting the UK, you can use NordVPN to access your usual coverage.

Watch Bournemouth vs Burnley in the US

Bournemouth vs Burnley is one of this weekend's games available to stream live in the United States on Peacock.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock The NBC-owned streaming platform carries half the Premier League fixtures each week, with plans starting from $10.99 a month.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Burnley in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Bournemouth vs Burnley through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Bournemouth vs Burnley from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bournemouth vs Burnley is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Holiday Deal Get 74% off NordVPN + 3 months FREE

🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks Peacock, Stan Sport

Can I still get tickets to Bournemouth vs Burnley?

The good news tickets are still available for Bournemouth's clash with the Clarets.

Seat Unique has you covered, with hospitality seats available down below.

Get Bournemouth tickets at Seat Unique Bournemouth hospitality provides a polished experience in the intimate Vitality Stadium. Guests access the Cherry Orchard Restaurant for gourmet three-course dining (even including a breakfast option for early games!), premium padded seating, and a welcome drink. The package also includes half/full-time refreshments and an official programme.

See also ► Premier League TV guide

Bournemouth vs Burnley: Premier League preview

Something will have to give and fast for the Cherries, with Iraola's side still without a win since the end of October.

That success was against Nottingham Forest, and since then, Bournemouth have struggled for consistency, despite some stellar individual performers.

The future of Antoine Semenyo continues to be heavily discussed, with the forward wanted by at least six Premier League clubs.

Bournemouth want to get a replacement in through the door before sanctioning his exit, and that could have a huge bearing on their January business.

Tyler Adams (knee), Matai Akinmboni (muscle), Ben Doak (hamstring) and Veljko Milosavljevic (knee) are all out, while Ryan Christie is also out with a knee problem.

READ MORE See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Burnley are in a rut, with some calling for manager Scott Parker to be relieved of his duties as manager.

The Clarets haven't won in two months and are in fear of being cut adrift over the festive period, should their worrying form continue.

Already six points behind Leeds United, who occupy 17th spot in the division, things must change quickly if they are to stave off an instant return to the Championship come May.

When it rains, it pours, with Axel Tuanzebe, Lyle Foster and Hannibal Mejbri all called up by their respective national teams to the Africa Cup of Nations, only adding to Parker's selection headache.

Zeki Amdouni (knee), Jordan Beyer (hamstring) and Connor Roberts (groin) are set to miss the trip to the south coast, with Bashir Humphreys (thigh) also unlikely to feature.

Bournemouth vs Burnley: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Bournemouth 3-0 Burnley

Bournemouth proved their form is just a blip at Old Trafford, and can see them returning to ways against a depleted Burnley side.