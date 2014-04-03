Leeuwin 'outraged' by Cambuur rioters

On Monday, Lodeweges announced his intention to depart Cambuur for fellow Eredivisie outfit Heerenveen at the end of the season, to replace their outgoing coach Marco van Basten.

However, the following day it was revealed that Lodeweges had left his role with immediate effect amid an angry response from supporters, with a group of around 200 fans confronting him at the training ground.

Leeuwin has subsequently revealed his disappointment at the events, and would have preferred Lodeweges to remain in the post until the end of the campaign and has vowed to finish the season strongly in tribute to the 56-year-old.

"We are all very sad and outraged at what has occurred," he said at a press conference on Thursday.

"We would have liked to finish the season with the entire coaching staff, and Dwight Lodeweges as head coach.

"So far we have done a fantastic job all together and is very unfortunate that it should end (because) of rioters.

"We want to wish Dwight Lodeweges good luck and thank you for a wonderful year.

"In the last four games of the season we are going to do everything and fight hard to maintain Cambuur in the Eredivisie."

Cambuur currently sit 11th in the Eredivisie table, but just five points above the relegation play-off.