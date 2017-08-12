Leganes 0 Atletico Madrid 1: Moreno seals final pre-season win for Simeone

Juan Moreno scored the only goal of the game as Atletico Madrid concluded pre-season with a 1-0 friendly win over Leganes.

The 20-year-old struck midway through the second half to hand Diego Simeone's side the victory and preserve their unbeaten record in the close-season.

Simeone fielded a mixture of senior personnel and young talent, with Diego Godin and Miguel Angel Moya involved but the likes of Antoine Griezmann, Koke, Yannick Carrasco and Fernando Torres all rested.

Leganes, who had won five friendly matches and conceded just twice prior to Saturday's meeting at Butarque, put in a strong performance but were unable to claim a positive result.

66' | 0-1 | GOOOOOOAAAAL by Juan Moreno!We score the opener!August 12, 2017

Moya made a terrific save to deny Omar Ramos in the opening quarter of an hour, before Miguel Angel Guerrero threatened with a fierce strike from distance.

Luciano Vietto burst into the area one-on-one with Pichu Cuellar but saw his shot deflected narrowly wide by Ezequiel Munoz, but Leganes continued to threaten themselves and Moya was forced to make a fine save to deny Guerrero.

With 65 minutes played, though, Atletico at last broke the deadlock. Leganes failed to clear a cross and Moreno took full advantage, controlling the ball into space before slotting low past Cuellar and into the net.

Simeone's side promptly assumed control of the possession but substitute Axel Werner had to be alert to prevent Diego Rico snatching an equaliser for the home side.

Atleti cruised through the closing minutes to claim a win that sets them up well for next Saturday's LaLiga opener against promoted Girona.