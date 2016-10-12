Legia-Real Madrid stadium ban upheld by UEFA

Legia Warsaw will host Real Madrid behind closed doors after UEFA dismissed the Polish club's appeal against disciplinary sanctions.

Legia fans had been found guilty of crowd disturbances, setting off fireworks, throwing objects and racist behaviour during their Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund last month.

The club, who were found guilty of insufficient organisation and causing stairways to be blocked, apologised after a number of fans showered stewards with pepper spray as they attempted to break through barriers to reach their Dortmund counterparts, though they denied that racist chanting had occurred.

Legia appealed against the sentence but UEFA announced on Wednesday that their initial sanctions, which also included an €80,000 fine, will be upheld.

"The appeal lodged by Legia Warszawa has been dismissed. Consequently, the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body’s decision of September 28 2016 is confirmed," a statement confirmed.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary (CEDB) had ordered Legia Warszawa to play its next UEFA competition match as host club behind closed doors. The club has also been fined €80,000."

Legia, who appointed Jacek Magiera as their new head coach last month after Besnik Hasi stepped down by mutual consent, will serve their stadium ban against the Champions League holders on November 2.