Legia Warsaw appeal rejected by CAS

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has dismissed Legia Warsaw's appeal against their expulsion from the UEFA Champions League.

Polish champions Legia defeated Celtic 2-0 at Murrayfield in the second leg of their third qualifying round tie in August , sealing a 6-1 aggregate success.

However, the late introduction of defender Bartosz Bereszynski caused controversy, with Legia believing the player to have previously served a three-match suspension.

UEFA disagreed, claiming that Bereszynski was not registered for Legia's second-round tie with St Patrick's and his suspension was therefore not fulfilled.

The governing body subsequently awarded Celtic a 3-0 win, enough to see them progress to the play-off round on away goals.

That decision was upheld by UEFA's appeals body and now by the CAS, who said Europe's governing body had acted in accordance with the rules.

A statement read: "UEFA’s decision to declare the club's match against Celtic FC to be lost by forfeit was not disproportionate."