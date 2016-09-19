Legia Warsaw sack coach after dire start
Besnik Hasi has paid for Legia Warsaw's poor start to the season with his job.
Legia Warsaw have sacked head coach Besnik Hasi after a poor start to the defence of their Ekstraklasa title and the humiliation of a Champions League thrashing at home.
Legia won the league last term under Stanislav Cherchesov, who left the club in the off-season to succeed Leonid Slutsky as head coach of Russia's national team.
Hasi took over at Stadion Miejski, but has managed just two wins from nine league games and oversaw a humiliating 6-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund last week.
The 44-year-old has paid for those poor results with his job, lasting a little over three months in charge.
"Besnik Hasi was removed from his duties as manager of the first team of Legia Warsaw," the club said in a statement.
"On Monday, Aleksandar Vukovic - assistant manager until now - is going to temporarily take charge of the first team."
Legia's next match is away to Wisla Krakow on Friday, followed a visit to Sporting CP in the Champions League.
