Lehmann: Premier League has weakened

Lehmann enjoyed a five-year stint at the club between 2003 and 2008 before coming out of retirement to return briefly in 2011 via a spell at Stuttgart.

Following last year's UEFA Champions League final between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, the former Germany international feels the Bundesliga duo have closed the gap at the top of European football, in stark contrast to the leading English sides.

"I think the duel at the top is pretty balanced, because Bayern and Dortmund have caught up a lot over the last years," he said.

"And I think the English League isn't as good anymore at the top or as strong as it used to be."

Dortmund and Bayern meet in the Bundesliga directly after the international break, with Lehmann claiming Arsenal's record against the pair in recent meetings demonstrates their similar qualities.

The 44-year-old also predicted the game would finish in a draw, with his former club Dortmund eager to avoid a third straight defeat, after losses to the Premier League outfit and Wolfsburg.

"Last year Arsenal has won in Munich 2-0 and lost at home 3-1," he said.

"If it wasn't for that (away goals) rule, maybe it wouldn't have gone into overtime. Dortmund has won once and lost once (against Arsenal).

"The chances of Borussia Dortmund losing three times in a row are pretty small, therefore I believe that it least it will be a draw."