Leicester and Vardy laughing to Premier League title

Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy and his team-mates are laughing their way to the Premier League title.

The England international scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season during Sunday's 2-0 win over Sunderland as Leicester took the latest step to a maiden Premier League title, with Claudio Ranieri and Co. seven points clear after 33 matches.

Leicester were rated a 5000-1 shot to win the league this season after narrowly escaping relegation last term, but rather than being crushed by the expectation of their remarkable position, Vardy said the entire club are relishing the experience.

"We are always laughing," said Vardy.

"It's the same group of characters we had at the start of the season and to be honest with you that's the good thing about us. It's a squad and we are tight knit. That's how we have been from day one.

"We're only looking ahead to the next game. Next week. That's all we have done all season, one game at a time. We'll be back on that training pitch, looking at ways we can get the win."

And the fun never stops at Leicester.

Even in the warm ups, before each and every crucial game on the way to the most unlikely Premier League title, the players cannot help but have a laugh.

"In the warm up there are sprint contests around different mannequins," added Vardy.

"And [defender Robert Huth] 'Huthy', for some reason has ended up in the top group. I don't know how.

"If he gets turned round the mannequins first and puts his arm out then that's it, you're not going to get past him.

"So we are always having a laugh and a joke about it. That is how we are, everyone is relaxed. The gaffer wants it to be like that."