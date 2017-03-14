Leicester are the team to avoid - Buffon

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has named Leicester City as the only team he wants to avoid in the Champions League quarter-finals after the Premier League champions knocked out Sevilla.

The Foxes ran out 2-0 winners at the King Power Stadium to clinch a 3-2 aggregate victory in their Round of 16 tie, and their growing reputation around Europe was confirmed by veteran Italy star Buffon.

While Leicester triumphed, Juventus cruised to a 1-0 win over 10-man Porto in Turin, with Paulo Dybala's first-half penalty ensuring a 3-0 aggregate scoreline in favour of the Serie A leaders.

Despite the likes of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid being in the last eight, Buffon picked out Leicester as the competition's danger team.

He told Premium Sport: "The only team I'd like to avoid in the draw is Leicester.

"They have got enthusiasm, they know how to hurt the strongest teams. We'd have everything to lose against them."

The draw for the quarter-finals takes place on Friday, with the ties to be played in mid-April.