Leicester bring in defender Benalouane
Tunisia defender Yohan Benalouane has left Atalanta to become Leicester City's latest new recruit
Leicester City have announced the signing of defender Yohan Benalouane from Atalanta for an undisclosed fee.
The Tunisia centre-back moves to the Premier League club on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.
Benalouane, who represented France at under-21 level, enjoyed a stint at Saint-Etienne before moving to Italy to join Cesena in 2010.
The 28-year-old has since played for both Parma and Atalanta, helping the latter narrowly avoid relegation from Serie A last season.
Leicester also completed the signing of Caen midfielder N'Golo Kante on a four-year contract earlier on Monday.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.