Leicester bring in defender Benalouane

Leicester City have announced the signing of defender Yohan Benalouane from Atalanta for an undisclosed fee.

The Tunisia centre-back moves to the Premier League club on a four-year deal, subject to international clearance.

Benalouane, who represented France at under-21 level, enjoyed a stint at Saint-Etienne before moving to Italy to join Cesena in 2010.

The 28-year-old has since played for both Parma and Atalanta, helping the latter narrowly avoid relegation from Serie A last season.

Leicester also completed the signing of Caen midfielder N'Golo Kante on a four-year contract earlier on Monday.