Leicester can win the league - Ferguson

Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson believes Leicester City are capable of winning the Premier League this season.

Claudio Ranieri's men are top of the table after 15 rounds and hold a two-point advantage over second-placed Arsenal.

Star striker Jamie Vardy leads the scoring charts with 14 goals, including a record 11-game scoring streak.

And Ferguson believes Leicester could go all the way this season.

"This is a team with fantastic vitality, speed, energy," Ferguson said at a conference on Monday. "At the moment Leicester are the best team in the league, without a doubt. But the question is, how long will it last? Have they the resources to continue through the season?

"Back in 1992-93 when we won the Premier League for the first time, Norwich led the whole season until the middle of March. But we beat them at their own ground and won the league.

"So, for a small club, historically, like Leicester City, they have a challenge. How far can they go with this present squad, can they last the whole season?"

If they are to compete for top spot at the end of the season, Ferguson says Ranieri will have to be in the owner's ears about adding depth to their squad in the January transfer window.

"What is the manager Claudio Ranieri saying to the owners? What is his view in terms of adding to the squad?" Ferguson continued.

"If I were him I’d want an investment in January because this is a big opportunity. They could win the league, the way they are playing, and they have goals in their team.

"Have they got the money? I think they have. Do the owners trust the coach? He has to pick the team, and by adding more players to it, he gives himself a problem.

"At the moment he can pick the same team because he has a limited squad and is doing very well. But if he wants to win the league I think he should add to it. And I think there may be a great chance."