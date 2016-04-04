Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs dreams of playing in the NFL

Leicester City defender Christian Fuchs wants to become an NFL kicker when he retires from soccer.

The 29-year-old, who signed with the first-place Premier League club on a free transfer from Schalke in the summer of 2015, revealed that he could kick 65-yard field goals.



"I have ambitions to become an NFL kicker," he told Sky Sports. "Seriously. Depending on the managers in the NFL. If they want a footballer in their team but I am very much up for it.

"I know I can kick 60 yards or so or 65 yards field goal. Let's see. Dreams can come true you know if you don't dream you won't reach anything."

A move to the NFL would be a smooth transition for Fuchs, whose family lives in Manhattan. His wife previously worked as a senior analyst for Goldman Sachs and is currently the head of his New York soccer academy.



Fuchs added: "I have a family in New York. I have a wife and two kids. It's not as easy having a family that is here all of the time because I am person who needs the family around and I am a family guy. It's pretty tough.

"I'm already thinking about what's after my career. I will be in America and I will move to be with my family. I simply want to do something. I can't just be laying on the couch because that's so not me."

Leicester City supported the Carolina Panthers before the Super Bowl, and Fuchs was among the club's players to experience an NFL practice back in January.