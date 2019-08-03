Leicester take aim at Arsenal-targeted centre-back as Harry Maguire replacement

Maguire is on the verge of completing a move to Manchester United for a reported £80 million – making him the most expensive defender ever.

Leicester are now going about the task of finding a suitable replacement.

They have been recently been linked with a move for Brighton and Hove Albion's Lewis Dunk.

But Marca (via LeicestershireLive) report that the latest name to crop up is that of Djene Dankonam.

Djene, 27, has previously been linked with a move to Premier League rivals Arsenal, who are also on the hunt for a centre-back in last few days of the transfer window.

The Togo international played 34 times in La Liga last season and has impressed during his time in the Spanish top flight.

However, it is also possible that Leicester won't sign a Maguire replacement immediately.

The Foxes are well manned at the back with the likes of veterans Jonny Evans and Wes Morgan, plus last season's signings, Caglar Soyuncu and Filip Benkovic.

