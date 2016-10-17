Leicester City inspired the world, says Solbakken

Leicester City's Premier League triumph last season was an inspiration for the world, according to Copenhagen head coach Stale Solbakken.

Claudio Ranieri's side caused one of the biggest upsets in English football history when they claimed the title just a year after finishing six points above the relegation zone.

Leicester have lost four of their opening eight league games this term but have started their maiden Champions League campaign in strong form, beating Club Brugge and Porto in their first two group matches without conceding a goal.

And Solbakken - who spent one season in England's top flight as a player with Wimbledon - says every team in the world should learn lessons from the way Leicester have played for the past year.

"They inspired the whole world," he told a news conference ahead of Copenhagen's trip to the King Power Stadium on Tuesday.

"That a team like Leicester is able to win the Premier League – everyone has to know what their team-mate on the pitch does and what the coach tells him and play with that little extra motivation.

"We all cheered for Leicester last season, the whole world did that. It was very good for world football that an outsider like Leicester won the championship in England. Everyone can learn from that."

Solbakken believes a strong start is crucial if Copenhagen are to have a chance of building on their impressive 4-0 win over Club Brugge on matchday two.

"We have to stand up for the first 20 minutes – when you look at the Porto game they came flying out," he said. "The tempo difference between the Premier League and Danish Super League is there for all to see and we have to equal that as soon as possible. Then we'll have the possibility to play more our own game.

"Their home performances have been quite stable, it has been away from home to the giants [Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea] – all three played very well against Leicester.

"If you aren't on top of your game when they play you will struggle. It would be nice to score the first goal and see the reaction."