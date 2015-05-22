Leicester City v QPR: Ramsey expects doomed Rangers to show pride

Chris Ramsey expects his QPR side to "respect the shirt" when they bow out of the Premier League at Leicester City on Sunday determined to avoid finishing bottom of the table.

QPR's fate was sealed with two games remaining when they were embarrassingly hammered 6-0 at Manchester City earlier this month.

The London club responded by beating Newcastle United 2-1 at Loftus Road last weekend, but head into the final game of the season at the foot of the table on goal difference.

Ramsey was appointed as head coach on a permanent basis this week, signing a three-year deal, and is under no illusions as to the size of the task he has taken on.

For the time being, though, the 53-year-old has challenged his players to finish a dismal campaign on a high note at the end of a week in which Charlie Austin received his first England call-up.

He said: "We have got another game to play and we don't want it to be a farce. We want people to go out and show what they can do.



"I'm hoping there are going to be some youngsters will be involved at some stage. But whoever takes the field has to be worthy of putting a QPR shirt on and carrying out the task for the club.

"They need to respect the shirt and at least put a shift in. I'm hoping the players can play for some pride; we don't want to come bottom of the league."

Striker Austin could make his last appearance for the club, with the striker reportedly a target for several clubs after scoring 17 Premier League goals in his first season in the top flight.

Reece Grego-Cox impressed after coming on as a half-time substitute against Newcastle and Ramsey stated that other young players could get their chance at the King Power Stadium.



Goalkeeper Robert Green, who is also reportedly in demand, will not feature due to the concussion he suffered against Newcastle, while Steven Caulker (broken hand) is set to miss out.

While QPR prepare for life back in the Championship, Leicester completed the great escape with a draw at Sunderland last time out.

Nigel Pearson's side looked doomed for much of the season, but six wins from their last eight matches ensured they avoided an immediate return to the second tier.

Leicester manager Pearson has warned his players not to down tools with the job done.

"A win would be a fitting finish, but we're playing a side wanting to finish positively too," he said.

"We must be wary and respectful of QPR. Psychologically, it is important to finish with a win. We can enjoy it, but only right we go into any game giving as much as we can."

Leicester duo Matty James and Zoumana Bakayogo (both knee) will miss out, while there is a doubt over David Nugent (calf).