Leicester crying over Kante sale - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri says Leicester City are "crying" over the sale of influential midfielder N'Golo Kante to Chelsea.

Kante was one of Leicester's star performers on their way to a scarcely believable Premier League title triumph last season, but was sold to league rivals Chelsea this month in a reported £32million deal.

Manager Ranieri recognises that Leicester have lost a key player in the France international, but is adamant the champions will rally in his absence.

"Last season we lost Esteban Cambiasso and everybody was crying," he told a news conference following Leicester's victory over Celtic on penalties in the International Champions Cup.

"Now we are crying because we lost Kante. But don't worry, football in Leicester will keep going."

Kante made 37 league appearances for Leicester last term and was named in the PFA Team of the Year alongside team-mates Wes Morgan, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy.