Leicester legend Lineker keeps promise to host TV show in underwear

Premier League fans were treated to a famous spectacle on the opening day of the 2016-17 season, as former Leicester City and England star Gary Lineker kept his promise to appear on live television in his underwear.

The 55-year-old, who hosts highlights programme Match of the Day on the BBC, pledged last December that he would appear on the first show "in just my undies" if Leicester won the title.

Claudio Ranieri's side went on to seal an astonishing league triumph by 10 points, and Lineker, true to his word, hosted Saturday's show in nothing but a pair of white club-branded boxer shorts.

Some viewers were quick to point out that the decision to wear shorts did not quite fulfil the promise, though others were keen to praise both Lineker and the broadcaster for sticking to their guns.

"It is a one off and a sporting miracle that has landed me in my underwear," said Lineker, who scored 95 goals in 194 appearances for Leicester.

"When I tweeted that silly bet back in December, I categorically knew there was zero chance of Leicester winning the league. Zero chance. It happened but it was magical, it was great."

Leicester's title defence began with a 2-1 defeat to Hull City.