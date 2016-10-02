Leicester lucky to get a draw, concedes Ranieri

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri conceded he was happy with a point after the Premier League champions were held to a 0-0 draw by Southampton.

Claude Puel's in-form Southampton had the better of Sunday's encounter at the King Power Stadium, with Charlie Austin hitting the post and squandering a fantastic chance to take all three points.

And though Leicester – who recovered from last week's 4-1 defeat to Manchester United by beating Porto in the Champions League on Tuesday – looked dangerous in spells, Ranieri was under no illusions that his side were second best.

"I thought Southampton deserved to win," the Italian told the club's official website. "They had more chances and better control today. We have to continue to work.

"I'm happy with the point because we conceded too many chances. Fortunately for us, Kasper Schmeichel made good saves.

"It's a new experience, adapting after Champions League [games]. Southampton made seven changes today and maybe that's why they were better.

"The other teams are very worried with our counter-attack and they try to stop us every time. We have to find the solution.

"But a clean sheet, a point and, once again, our fans gave us so much energy. I recognise they played better than us, fortunately we finished with a draw from the match."