Leicester must aim higher next season - Pearson

After completing the great escape, Leicester City manager Nigel Pearson stressed the need for the Premier League side to aim higher next season.

Leicester avoided the drop after winning seven of their last nine league fixtures, including Sunday's season-ending 5-1 romp at home to relegated QPR.

Pearson's side collected 22 points from a possible 27 on offer following their loss to Tottenham in March and the Leicester boss said he wants to do more than just survive in 2015-16.

"I wouldn't want to be looking at avoiding relegation as being a target to aspire to," Pearson said.

"The other two sides [QPR and Burnley] we came up with have been relegated so clearly it's a difficult transition to make, but I'm a big believer in setting targets that stretch people but they've also got to have a sense of realism about them."

Pearson added: "We're really going to have to make sure that we plan and develop the squad because clearly we've proved to be pretty capable for long stretches of the season.

"We've proved in the last nine games to be very effective as an outfit in terms of getting results.



"It's been a steep learning curve for everyone associated with the club and the squad itself didn't have a great deal of Premier League experience at the start of the season. They can come away with some important experiences they can draw upon."