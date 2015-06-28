Leicester offer condolences to Albrighton and family after Tunisia attack

Leicester City have offered their condolences to midfielder Marc Albrighton and his partner after her mother was killed during Friday's attack in Tunisia.

It has been confirmed that Sue Davey, mother of Albrighton's partner Chloe, and her partner Scott Chalkley were among 38 people murdered when an armed gunman opened fire on a beach in the city of Sousse - a popular tourist destination.

Ms Davey's son Conor Fulford and the family of Mr Chalkley had launched appeals for information regarding the couple before announcing on Saturday that both had lost their lives in the tragedy.

A statement on Leciester's official website read: "Leicester City Football Club offers its sincerest condolences to Marc Albrighton, his partner Chloe and their family, after learning of the deaths of Chloe's mother, Sue, and her partner, Scott, during Friday's attacks in Tunisia. They are all in our thoughts and prayers.



"We continue to offer our support to Marc and Chloe's family at this time of great personal tragedy."