Leicester players held clear-the-air talks, reveals Schmeichel

Kasper Schmeichel says Leicester City players have held talks in a bid to turn their poor start to the season around.

The Premier League champions have only collected eight points from as many matches in defence of their title and were convincingly beaten 3-0 by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday - their fourth consecutive top-flight away loss.

Schmeichel is convinced Leicester can recover as they prepare to take on Copenhagen in the Champions League, a competition that has seen them produce better results – two straight wins that have them two points clear of the Danes at the top of Group G.

"We have had a chat and things have been said and resolved, now we move on," the goalkeeper said ahead of Tuesday's game at the King Power Stadium.

"Any defeat hurts and it's not nice to lose the way we did.

"We've had to look at ourselves in the mirror and get back on it. It's a massive test for us.

"I'm confident we will come back strongly and I've known a lot of the players for many years, I would never question their heart at all.

"It's not a time to worry or panic. We come good in the middle of a season and really good towards the end. We're working hard and it'll come good - I'm sure of that.

"I remember playing Tuesday nights in front of small crowds in the Championship. We've come a long way and it's important to remember that."

Denmark international Schmeichel is relishing the chance to take on a team from his homeland.

He said: "I was convinced we'd get Copenhagen. They are a draw I was hoping for. I was very happy with it.

"Our mentality won us the league last season but we have been good enough in the Champions League so far."