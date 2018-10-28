Leicester players pay tribute to 'The Boss' following death of chairman

Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire are among the Leicester City players to pay tribute to Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha following confirmation the club's chairman was killed in Saturday's helicopter crash outside the King Power Stadium.

Srivaddhanaprabha was one of five people to perish in the incident, from which there were no survivors.

The Thai businessman, who oversaw Leicester's remarkable Premier League-winning campaign in 2015-16, had watched his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham before leaving the ground in a private helicopter.

The aircraft came down shortly after take-off, crashing outside the ground. Srivaddhanaprabha was named among the dead on Sunday.

Leicester's players took to social media shortly after the announcement to voice their shock and grief at the death of a man they called 'The Boss'.

JAMIE VARDY

"Struggling to find the right words... but to me you are a legend, an incredible man who had the biggest heart, the soul of Leicester City Football Club.

"Thank you for everything you did for me, my family and our club. I will truly miss you... may you rest in peace... #theboss"

KASPER SCHMEICHEL

"Never have I ever come across a man like you. So hard working, so dedicated, so passionate, so kind and generous in the extreme.

"You changed football. Forever! You gave hope to everyone that the impossible was possible, not just to our fans but to fans all over the world in any sport! Not many people have done that."

WES MORGAN

"Absolutely heartbroken and devastated regarding the news of our chairman. A man that was loved and adored by everyone here at LCFC and someone who I personally had the upmost respect for.

"My thoughts and prayers go out to his family and the families of the other victims of this tragedy. #LCFC #family #TheBoss"

HARRY MAGUIRE

"Words can't describe how I feel. A truly great, kind, loving man who will be missed so much by everyone.

"I will never forget the chairman's support, not only during my time @LCFC but also during the World Cup. RIP. #TheBoss"

BEN CHILWELL

"I can't believe it, I am heartbroken to hear that no one survived the crash yesterday. Vichai was one of the best people you could wish to meet, making you happy made him happy, he was always smiling and laughing.

"What he did for not just this football club but for Leicester as a city is incredible! He has brought us all together. So now we must stay together as a city and achieve what he knew we could."

ANDY KING

"RIP Boss. You were a great person who cared so much about our club, city and everything which came with it.

"Thank you for enabling us to make our dreams a reality and I hope you were as proud of your club as we were of you. We will miss you."

DANNY SIMPSON

"Thank you for everything you have done for me, the players, the fans, the club and the whole city of Leicester. You made mine and everyone else's dream come true.

"I am devastated and can't quite process what has happened, but we will do our best to help this club grow. RIP #TheBoss"