Leicester set record with fourth Champions League clean sheet

Leicester City made Champions League history on Wednesday as they became the first side to keep a clean sheet in each of their first four games in the competition.

Claudio Ranieri's men flattered to deceive as their three-game European winning run came to an end in Copenhagen, with the hosts good value for the 0-0 draw.

That result, combined with Porto's 1-0 win over Club Brugge, prevented Leicester from securing a place in the last 16 with two matches remaining, but their defensive efforts set a new record.

The Foxes owed much to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for the historic shut-out as he made a stunning late stop to deny Andreas Cornelius a winner, having also denied his compatriot impressively when the sides met at the King Power Stadium.