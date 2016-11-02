Leicester set record with fourth Champions League clean sheet
While Leicester's winning run came to an end against Copenhagen, they made history with a fourth consecutive clean sheet.
Leicester City made Champions League history on Wednesday as they became the first side to keep a clean sheet in each of their first four games in the competition.
Claudio Ranieri's men flattered to deceive as their three-game European winning run came to an end in Copenhagen, with the hosts good value for the 0-0 draw.
That result, combined with Porto's 1-0 win over Club Brugge, prevented Leicester from securing a place in the last 16 with two matches remaining, but their defensive efforts set a new record.
The Foxes owed much to goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel for the historic shut-out as he made a stunning late stop to deny Andreas Cornelius a winner, having also denied his compatriot impressively when the sides met at the King Power Stadium.
