Leicester sign Stoke defender Huth

Leicester City have completed the signing of Stoke City defender Robert Huth on a three-year deal.

The German moves for an undisclosed fee having enjoyed a successful 14-game spell on loan at the King Power Stadium during the 2014-15 season.

Huth was an integral part of a Leicester side who won six of their last nine matches to secure Premier League safety.

The 30-year-old took to Twitter to thank Stoke following his six-year stay at the club and spoke of his excitement of completing a full deal at Leicester.

"Stoke you have been sensational. Thanks for everything, I'll never forget it," the former Chelsea defender, who won two title at Stamford Bridge, wrote.

"Now the sexy football show rolls into Leicester!!"

Stoke's chief executive Tony Scholes also paid tribute to the centre-back, telling the club's official website: "Robert has been a fantastic player for the club and a real fans' favourite.

"He's played a major part in the club's progression over the last few years and we wish him all the very best for the future."

Huth started his Premier League career with Chelsea and won two Premier League titles during his time at Stamford Bridge.

A three-year spell at Middlesbrough followed, before he joined Stoke in August 2009.

In all, Huth made 188 first-team appearances for the Britannia Stadium club - helping Stoke become an established Premier League club and helping the team to the final of the 2011 FA Cup.