Leicester squad needs strengthening, says Walsh

Leicester City's squad needs major strengthening for the extra demands of Champions League football, according to the club's assistant manager Steve Walsh.

Leicester qualified for European football's most prestigious club tournament after a remarkable 2015-16 campaign, which saw them crowned Premier League champions.

One of the key to Leicester's success this season has been their consistent line-ups, with manager Claudio Ranieri making few changes throughout the year.

However, with a minimum of six extra games and plenty of continental travel next season, Walsh admits Leicester will need added depth to cope.

"We were fortunate this season that we were playing one game a week and we went out of the cups pretty early, so we only had the league to concentrate on," he said.

"Maybe the bigger clubs, because they play so many games, they find that task difficult for both competitions.

"So clearly we'll need some extra players as well as adding to the squad that we've got.

"But there are very few players who we've got who are out of contract, so the ones who did it this season will be given the opportunity to see if they can duplicate that form and do it again."

Walsh, who is credited with helping discover bargain signings such as winger Riyad Mahrez and midfielder N'Golo Kante, who recently agreed to stay on at Leicester beyond this season.

As for who he is looking at in the off-season, he said: "You look for similar type of players who can fulfil the roles in the team that you need.

"You can't know every player in the world, that's impossible. But if you target certain leagues, which we do, and you try and find the better players within that league, and then try to find out about them as much as you can.

"If you really believe in a player, get all the DVD evidence clipped up, but then get out and see them."