Leicester targeting 40 points again, says Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri insists Leicester City are again aiming for the 40-point mark in the Premier League, despite being the defending champions.

For the first part of last season, the Italian claimed his side, who lost just three matches all campaign, were still looking to stave off relegation.

And, unmoved by Leicester's incredible success, Ranieri is setting the same target once more.

"Forty points [is the target]," he told the media after his team were beaten 2-1 by Manchester United in the Community Shield.

"Don't laugh! I restart with the same philosophy, the same humility, that is it.

"What we achieved was fantastic, but now, 40 points. Then, we'll see."

Ranieri also praised both Leicester and United for their part in the game, which was won by Zlatan Ibrahimovic's late debut header.

"Congratulations to Manchester United, but also to my players as we made a great match," he said.

"Second half we played very well. I thought the minimum we deserved was penalties, but when you play against great champions, this can happen.

"They knew our counter-attacking strength well and did everything to stop us. We're not at 100 per cent, but it's positive."