Leicester underdogs again in Champions League - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri insists Leicester City are again "underdogs" in their Champions League group, despite being handed a relatively favourable draw.

The Premier League champions will face Porto, Club Brugge and FC Copenhagen in Group G as they tackle Europe's elite club competition for the first time.

That means Leicester miss a number of tricky potential ties in the first round, but Ranieri still believes his side will do well to progress.

"Once again I say we are underdogs," he said. "For this reason we must fight for everything.

"Our supporters deserve the chance to watch their team around Europe against teams like Porto, Club Brugge and Copenhagen."

Leicester begin their Champions League adventure in Bruges on September 14, before Porto become the first visitors to the King Power Stadium.