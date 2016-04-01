Leicester will consider big Kante bid - Ranieri

Claudio Ranieri has revealed Leicester City will consider a large offer to sign midfielder N'Golo Kante at the end of the season.

Kante cast doubt over his long-term future at the King Power Stadium this week when he failed to commit to remaining with the shock Premier League leaders beyond this season and claimed he did not mind having interest from other clubs.

The 25-year-old only signed from Caen in August for a reported £5.6million fee but his excellent displays have led to speculation linking him with some of Europe's biggest clubs, with Arsenal, Chelsea and Juventus most recently credited with holding an interest.

That form won him a first call-up to Didier Deschamps' France squad and - after making his debut against Netherlands on Friday - he scored in the 4-2 win over Russia at Stade de France on Tuesday, celebrating his birthday in style.

"I think he should rest here - he is working very well but if some big teams arrive and they give us a lot of money, maybe we think about it," Ranieri said at his pre-match media conference ahead of Sunday's clash with Southampton.

"If he is unhappy and he wants to go, I don't want sad people here. I want people happy. He's happy. Always smiling.

"It is speculation. For now our focus is on the pitch and these seven matches. After that, there is another season."

Ranieri acknowledged that the next six weeks are the biggest in Leicester's history as they sit five points clear of Tottenham at the top of the table, with an historic title bid nearing a conclusion.

"Of course - never has Leicester been at this level," he said.

"But there is no pressure. Why? There was pressure at the beginning and everything is in our hands.

"We want to continue. We know we are in a high position but we focus without thinking about other teams."