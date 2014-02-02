Lennon confirms missile incident in cup semi

The Irishman travelled to watch Aberdeen in action in their League Cup semi-final against St Johnstone, ahead of his side's meeting with Derek McInnes' men in the Scottish Cup next weekend.

But he was forced to miss the latter stages of Aberdeen's 4-0 win after being pelted with missiles thrown by fans around him while sat in the directors' box.

"It was very disappointing, uncomfortable if you want to use the word," he said after his team's 1-0 Scottish Premiership win over St Mirren on Sunday.

"It was a great atmosphere and I don't want to take anything away from Aberdeen's day, it was a great day for them.

"I think it was drink-fuelled. About 30 minutes into the game a coin whistled past my head and actually hit a gentleman in front of me on his back, and he's an Aberdeen fan.

"I think he was either a member of the board or maybe with the staff because he was sitting in the directors' box.

"Thankfully he wasn't that hurt as he had a big padded coat on. It's just hit him on the back, he's obviously aware of it and he's given the coin to a female steward.

"At half-time we were thinking about leaving, but they said 'look, we've got you seats closer to the press box'.

"So again, you don't mind the abuse - you can take that because you get that up and down the country.

"Then, when the third goal went in, a drink - I don't know what it was or what it was in - flew over our heads and landed in the press box. It hit two journalists and splashed all over their computers.

"We decided then, we weren't forced to leave, it was said it was best to leave for our own safety, and the safety of people sitting around us as well."