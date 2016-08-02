Lennon handed five-game European ban

UEFA has handed Neil Lennon a five-match ban from European matches following an incident in Hibernian's 1-0 defeat to Brondby on July 14.

In a statement, the regulatory body of European football cited "acts of violence against the referee" as the reason for handing the Hibs boss a lengthy suspension.

Lennon was dismissed for his actions in the Europa League second qualifying round first leg, which was his first match in charge of the club.

He had been protesting against a disallowed goal for Hibs' Jason Cummings, and missed the second leg with an initial one-game ban as his side crashed out on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate draw.

This suspension has now been extended, though, meaning Lennon will potentially miss further European matches in future seasons.