Leno hints at Leverkusen exit
Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno was linked with Real Madrid last season and has now acknowledged his desire to play outside Germany.
Bernd Leno is eager to play for a top international club outside the Bundesliga but maintains he is happy at Bayer Leverkusen for the time being.
The 23-year-old goalkeeper has impressed at the BayArena since moving from Stuttgart in 2011 and was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid last season.
Leverkusen extended Leno's deal in 2013, ensuring he remains under contract until 2018.
However, Leno maintains he would welcome a move to one of Europe's top clubs at some stage in his career.
"I have big goals. I would also like to win titles," he told Sport Bild.
"Leverkusen are a top club in Germany, I feel very comfortable here and I have a contract until 2018.
"But of course there is the desire of every player during his career to play for a top international club."
