Leno hints at Leverkusen exit

Bernd Leno is eager to play for a top international club outside the Bundesliga but maintains he is happy at Bayer Leverkusen for the time being.

The 23-year-old goalkeeper has impressed at the BayArena since moving from Stuttgart in 2011 and was linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid last season.

Leverkusen extended Leno's deal in 2013, ensuring he remains under contract until 2018.

However, Leno maintains he would welcome a move to one of Europe's top clubs at some stage in his career.

"I have big goals. I would also like to win titles," he told Sport Bild.

"Leverkusen are a top club in Germany, I feel very comfortable here and I have a contract until 2018.

"But of course there is the desire of every player during his career to play for a top international club."