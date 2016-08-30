Lens completes Fenerbahce move

Jeremain Lens has completed his move from Sunderland to Fenerbahce.

The Netherlands international forward is the sixth signing of the transfer window for Fenerbahce, Lens following Martin Skrtel in swapping the Premier League for Turkey.

Lens will be reunited with Dick Advocaat, who is now in charge of Fener and was the manager who brought him to Sunderland from Dynamo Kiev in 2015.

FENERBAHÇEYE HOŞGELDİN ! August 30, 2016

Lens hit out at Sunderland on Monday, insisting the Premier League side were trying to force him into a move.

"I just had a problem with the club," Lens told Fox Sport. "Sunderland would just love to get rid of me."