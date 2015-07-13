Lens in talks over Sunderland move

Dynamo Kiev midfielder Jeremain Lens has revealed he is in talks with Sunderland over a potential transfer to the Premier League.

Lens has spent the past two seasons with Dynamo after moving from PSV, helping the club to the double of league and cup in 2014-15.

The 27-year-old Netherlands international has previously worked with Sunderland boss Dick Advocaat at PSV and AZ, and is keen on linking up with the wily coach for a third time.

"I'm not having a medical examination, but I am in talks with Sunderland," he told foxsports.nl.

"I have never made a secret of the fact that I like the Premier League. Despite Dynamo playing in the Champions League, now it seems like a great opportunity to make the switch.

"We have previously worked well together at AZ and PSV. We know each other - that's ideal.

"It's not all there yet, but it should be clear that I am really keen on a transfer."