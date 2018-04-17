Les Herbiers 2 Chambly 0: Minnows book their place in Coupe de France final

Les Herbiers booked their first appearance in the Coupe de France final with an historic 2-0 victory over fellow third-tier side Chambly.

The Championnat National teams both overcame far superior opposition to make it into the last four, but it was Les Herbiers who triumphed on Tuesday thanks to goals from Florian David and Ambroise Gboho.

Les Herbiers were on the front foot from the start - Gaharo Doucoure doing well to clear Kevin Rocheteau's early effort off the line - and Chambly's resolve was broken when David volleyed home from Louis Bongongui's cross on 28 minutes.

Romain Montiel headed wide as Chambly pressed for an equaliser, while Joachim Eickmayer went agonisingly close to extending Les Herbiers' lead after the interval, but a second goal did come late on.

Despite the referee initially disallowing Gboho's goal for offside, VAR was used to overturn the decision, and send the Les Herbiers faithful into raptures.

Gboho and Rocheteau both passed up gilt-edged chances to wrap up the win in style in the closing stages, but it mattered little as the hosts held firm to secure a famous victory, and can now look forward to a clash with Caen or holders Paris Saint-Germain at the Stade de France.