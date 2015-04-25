Levante leap clear of La Liga drop zone

Levante significantly boosted their La Liga survival chances on Sunday, while Villarreal drew yet again.

Victor Casadesus' 35th-minute goal was enough to hand Levante a 1-0 victory at Getafe, taking Lucas Alcaraz's men four points clear of the bottom three.

It was Casadesus' third goal in five outings, bringing his season tally to eight - and it sealed Levante's third road win of the season, and second in April alone.

Villarreal had no such luck at Real Sociedad, playing out a 0-0 stalemate.

It was Villarreal's fifth league draw in their past eight fixtures, although Marcelino's men remain well on track for a UEFA Europa League spot.

Villarreal sit in sixth, seven points clear of Malaga, who have a game in hand.