Levante leap clear of La Liga drop zone
Another April away win for Levante saw them boost their survival claims in La Liga, while Villarreal played out another draw.
Levante significantly boosted their La Liga survival chances on Sunday, while Villarreal drew yet again.
Victor Casadesus' 35th-minute goal was enough to hand Levante a 1-0 victory at Getafe, taking Lucas Alcaraz's men four points clear of the bottom three.
It was Casadesus' third goal in five outings, bringing his season tally to eight - and it sealed Levante's third road win of the season, and second in April alone.
Villarreal had no such luck at Real Sociedad, playing out a 0-0 stalemate.
It was Villarreal's fifth league draw in their past eight fixtures, although Marcelino's men remain well on track for a UEFA Europa League spot.
Villarreal sit in sixth, seven points clear of Malaga, who have a game in hand.
