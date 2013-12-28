Leverkusen keen on Sam contract extension

Sam has scored 11 goals in 19 games for Leverkusen so far this season, with Sam Hyypia's side second in the Bundesliga during the mid-season break and safely into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages.

The 25-year-old's fine form has caught the eye of potential suitors, who will be encouraged by a clause in Sam's contract that could reportedly see him available for a mere €2.5 million at the end of the season.

Leverkusen chairman, Michael Schade is keen to hand Sam a new deal, keeping him at the BayArena and simultaneously removing the release fee.

However, the club supremo insists he will not be held to ransom if Sam is hoping to milk the strong situation he finds himself in.

"We are aware of the contract situation of Sidney Sam," Schade told Bild.

"We would like to sign a new contract with him to ensure he stays at this club for more years to come.

"However, not at any price. This is a fact."

Sam made his international debut in Germany's close-season tour of the United States and has since maintained his spot in Joachim Low's plans as the FIFA World Cup looms large.