Lewandowski in crisis - Sammer

Sporting director Matthias Sammer has jokingly suggested Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is enduring a personal crisis following his double in the 3-0 Bundesliga win over Mainz on Saturday.

The Poland international netted five times in midweek to help Bayern to a 5-1 win over Wolfsburg and added two more goals versus Mainz to make it 10 from six league appearances this campaign.

"Lewandowski is now going through a crisis," Sammer jokingly told reporters.

"He scored only two goals against Mainz.

"But we are very satisfied with how things are going overall. We still have a 100 per cent record in the Bundesliga."

Lewandowski, meanwhile, was delighted to continue his fine run of form on Saturday.

"You must always have faith that you will score as a striker. I am very happy that I got two more goals and that we won," the striker was quoted as saying by Spiegel.

"It was not easy for us, but things went better after the first goal. We kept on going and scored a second. It was clear that we would win after the third goal.

"We now have two important games coming up against Dinamo Zagreb and Borussia Dortmund and we want to win both of them."