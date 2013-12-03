Lewandowski hopeful of Bayern Munich slip-up

Dortmund are currently seven points adrift of the reigning German and European champions, who are yet to be beaten this season, in the Bundesliga standings.

But Lewandowski insists the title race is not over yet, adding that his side are ready to pounce should Bayern slip up.

"It would be too early to say goodbye to all title hopes," he told Bild. "It can always be that Bayern run into a minor crisis.

"I certainly have not lost hope. We should take care of winning our games."

And the Poland international also has his sights on glory in the DFB-Pokal, which Dortmund won in their double-winning campaign in 2012, as well as gunning for the Bundesliga top-scorer mantle, which he missed out on by one goal to Bayer Leverkusen's Stefan Kiessling last season.

"Anyone, who has been in Berlin once and lifted the trophy wants to return. The final is only three wins away," he added.

"One goal was missing last season. That was annoying. Of course, I would like to become the Bundesliga top scorer but the most important thing is to have success as a team."